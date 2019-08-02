HyperQuant Trading Down 11.6% This Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $125,465.00 and approximately $315,283.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00267249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.01411316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00110867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.