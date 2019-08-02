IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given a $290.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.77. 763,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,004. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $246.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,500 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

