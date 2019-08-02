IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.30.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

