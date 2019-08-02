IceChain Market Capitalization Tops $10,746.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, IceChain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $10,746.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.56 or 0.05666351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,424,854 tokens. The official website for IceChain is icechain.io. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

