Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.12

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and traded as high as $144.50. Ideagen shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 17,940 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market cap of $315.39 million and a P/E ratio of 239.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 0.19 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

