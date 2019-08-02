iDealCash (DEAL) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, iDealCash has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a total market cap of $145,339.00 and approximately $319.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00099336 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,376,732,896 coins and its circulating supply is 1,376,732,455 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.