Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $8.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

