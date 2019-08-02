IDEX Price Hits $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. IDEX has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $11,368.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.01434058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00112197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000529 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,287,862 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.