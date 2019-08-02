Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.92.

ILMN traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.06. 715,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $462,848.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,464.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.59, for a total transaction of $1,051,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,058,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $19,899,477. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Illumina by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 54,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

