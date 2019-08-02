Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Imax had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Imax will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Wechsler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $276,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Leebron sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $331,718.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,344.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $843,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imax by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Imax by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Imax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

