Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $34.43. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 577,192 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.62.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.