Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Set at $90.00 by Leerink Swann

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) received a $90.00 target price from equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 967,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,779. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 627,988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,747,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 13,339.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 347,105 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

