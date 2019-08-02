Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $510.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.88.

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

