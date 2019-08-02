Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $879.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.28 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

