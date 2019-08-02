Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Stock Price Up 1%

Infigen Energy Ltd (ASX:IFN)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.49 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.49 ($0.34), approximately 1,243,654 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Infigen Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Infigen Energy Company Profile (ASX:IFN)

Infigen Energy Limited develops, owns, and operates renewable energy generation assets in Australia. It has 557 megawatts of installed generation capacity in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company's development pipeline comprises approximately 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar projects in Australia.

