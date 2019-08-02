Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.43 ($24.91).

Shares of ETR IFXA remained flat at $€19.70 ($22.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

