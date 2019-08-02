Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 87376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,518.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,141 shares of company stock worth $2,715,385. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inphi in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

