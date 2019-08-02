Insider Buying: AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Director Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,372. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after buying an additional 670,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

