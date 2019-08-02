Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 3,170,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

