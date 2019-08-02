Insider Buying: Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) insider Charles Pendred purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

LON MPM opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.93. Mporium Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.88 ($0.09).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mporium Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Mporium Group

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

