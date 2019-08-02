Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) VP Sells $400,016.34 in Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AEP opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,075,000 after acquiring an additional 481,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,455,000 after acquiring an additional 131,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,014,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,697,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

