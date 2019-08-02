Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Chairman Sells $1,554,178.82 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 32,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,178.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AN opened at $48.18 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AutoNation by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,965,000 after purchasing an additional 723,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AutoNation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,337 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,274,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.01.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

