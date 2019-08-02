Insider Selling: Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Insider Sells $266,000.00 in Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CBLK stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Carbon Black Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 1,513,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 1,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 401,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 301,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 108,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

