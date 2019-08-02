Insider Selling: Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 22,544 Shares of Stock

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 673,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,406. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,933,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,124,000 after purchasing an additional 953,373 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,364,000 after purchasing an additional 799,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $26,724,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. CL King started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

