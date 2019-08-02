Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells $14,749,510.88 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 187,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $14,749,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,291,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $82,766,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.