Insider Selling: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Insider Sells $37,899.92 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) insider John F. Smiley sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $37,899.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 49.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

