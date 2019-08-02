Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 11,712 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,652. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.