Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) VP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. 4,079,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.76 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Cowen lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.