Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 1,596,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. PTC’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PTC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

