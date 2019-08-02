Insider Selling: Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $496,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Skyline stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,915. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyline by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 852,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skyline by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Skyline by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

