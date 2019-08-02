Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

