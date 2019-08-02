Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Shares Down 25%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT)’s stock price traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 219,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

