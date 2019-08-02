Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.43.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.32%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$267,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at C$758,239.26.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

