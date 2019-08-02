Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,150 ($67.29) to GBX 5,190 ($67.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,110 ($66.77).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ITRK traded down GBX 320 ($4.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,642 ($73.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,605.64. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,323 ($56.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,886 ($76.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.