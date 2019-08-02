Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €2.42 ($2.81) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.15) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.25 ($2.61).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

