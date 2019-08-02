Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XON traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 1,320,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,296. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. Intrexon’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $33,825.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at $312,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 376,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,601,961.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033 and sold 22,672 shares worth $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $94,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrexon in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 39.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.