Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of BSJL stock remained flat at $$24.65 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

