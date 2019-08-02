Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $7.84. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 169,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

