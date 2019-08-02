Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MYR Group (MYRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG):

8/2/2019 – MYR Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. "

7/18/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/4/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2019 – MYR Group had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

6/28/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2019 – MYR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/12/2019 – MYR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,599. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MYR Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

