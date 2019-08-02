Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 97,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,529,925 shares of company stock worth $2,037,768,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

