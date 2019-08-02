ION (ION) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. ION has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,315.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009383 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002139 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,672,270 coins and its circulating supply is 14,772,270 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

