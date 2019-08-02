IOStoken Market Capitalization Achieves $332.92 Million (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. IOStoken has a total market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax, Upbit and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.94 or 0.05711537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges.

