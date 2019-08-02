IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Insider Sells $104,008.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $7.47 on Friday, reaching $118.50. 903,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

