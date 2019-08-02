IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given a $127.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a $127.00 price objective by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.30.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 903,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.14. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $1,505,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,899,229.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock worth $3,583,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,325,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,205.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 233,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 251.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

