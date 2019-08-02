IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $190.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

IPGP traded down $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.86. 14,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,037. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $131,268.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,249 shares of company stock worth $3,479,797. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 712,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

