Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $181,440.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $20,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $60,480.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $41,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $20,340.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $20,060.00.

IRMD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Iradimed by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Iradimed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

