Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IRMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 1,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $769,150. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $3,648,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $1,442,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed by 64.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed by 86.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

