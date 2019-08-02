Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Set at $90.00 by BTIG Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned a $90.00 price objective by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. 683,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.72. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 36.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 261.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

