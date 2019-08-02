Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.96.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 6,657,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,734,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,631,000 after buying an additional 1,953,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,683,000 after buying an additional 270,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,590,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 254,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.