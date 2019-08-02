iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357,672 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,111,000 after acquiring an additional 944,628 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,099,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. 497,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,871,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

